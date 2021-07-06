Saratoga Springs police open up about claims of police brutality against a black man

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs police are opening up about a black man that was injured in a crash and not by police brutality.

In the early morning hours on June 24 police were looking for Shawn Davis after reports of him breaking into cars.

It led to a high speed chase where David crashed his motorcycle into the back of a truck. The crash happened at the intersection of Broadway and Lake Avenue. Davis suffered severe head injuries.

The accident was captured on video by a surveillance camera in downtown Saratoga.

Police released body cam video to end rumors after Davis’s family believed he had been beaten by police. But that was before they learned the details of the crash.

“There may have been some frustration with the family. I think the hard part is there are people out there that think this is a cover up and that this was a case of police brutality. Sometimes unfortunately they can grab the conversation and steer it away from what the truth is,” Lt. Bob Jillson of the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

Lt. Jillson says video from the scene tells a different story. He explained how police officers rushed to Davis’s aid right away.

“Our police officers went into lifesaving mode,” said he.

Members of the Saratoga Black Lives Matter gathered at Saratoga City Hall on Tuesday sharing that the Davis family reached out to them looking for answers.

“The family said that they were looking for their nephew for five days, but they didn’t receive any information that he was in a coma,” said Saratoga Springs BLM Leader Lexis Figuereo.

Police showed the Davis family all the video of the crash on Tuesday. Lt. Jillson says they wanted to show complete transparency.

“They seemed to have their questions answered which is a good feeling because the gentleman in the accident is someone’s son and brother,” said Lt. Jillson.

Police say no charges have been filed against David and he is currently in stable condition.