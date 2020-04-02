Saratoga Springs Police close all city parks to public

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All 29 city parks in the city of Saratoga Springs will be closed until further notice, according to Saratoga Springs police.

This closure comes just two days after Mayor Meg Kelly said the city did not want to close parks and playground throughout Saratoga Springs because that is where residents could go to get some form of exercise.

The Saratoga Springs Police Department took to Twitter to post a notice saying all city parks will be closed to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

This is a battle and we can only get through this working together. Today you will see that the city parks have been closed. No one is happy to see this, but blame #coronavirus. Stay strong #saratoga. pic.twitter.com/ydERKvjI8A — Saratoga Springs PD (@SSPDNY) April 2, 2020

The city of Saratoga Springs declared a state of emergency on March 13. Since that day, Mayor Meg Kelly has urged the city to practice social distancing. However, Kelly said some are not taking these precautions seriously.

Police said the closure of the parks will give people one less reason to be out and about.

The closures are in effect until further notice.