Saratoga Springs Police arrest man for felony assault

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y (NEWS10) – Police were called to Railroad Place for reports of a fight around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. After an investigation police determined that Joseph Welch, 38, of Schroon Lake was the aggressor and he was taken into custody.

While being processed, police found an active warrant out of Saratoga Springs for Walsh after he allegedly cut someone’s face with a knife. The 40-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Police say that incident happened March 4.

Charges:

  • Assault 1st: Intent To Cause Serious Injury With Weapon (felony)
  • Criminal Possession Weapon 4th: Firearm/Weapon (misdemeanor)
  • Assault 3rd Degree: With Intent To Cause Physical Injury (misdemeanor)

Welch was arraigned on May 28 and remanded to jail without bail.

