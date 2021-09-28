Saratoga Springs opens registration for upcoming recreational sports

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs opened registration for many upcoming recreational sports that are all listed below.

If you would like to register go to their website and if you have any questions then contact the Recreation Department at (518) 587-3550 x2300 or recreservations@saratoga-springs.org.

Basketball

Fall/Winter basketball program

Everyone age 3-5 and Grades K-12 are welcome

Bowling

Co-sponsoring a bowling program with Saratoga Strike Zone

From Oct 12-Nov 16

age 8-14

An adult age 21+ must accompany each participant

Boxing

Co-sponsoring a boxing program with Saratoga Youth Boxing

From Oct 25-Oct 29

Age 8-15

Ice Skating

Learn the basics of ice skating and build upon skills already learned

Age 3 and up

Open Ice Rinks

Open Figure, Open Adult (17+ and 55+) Hockey, Open Public, Family Stick, and Open Stick sessions.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

Open Gym

Open Adult (18+) Basketball, Open Gym, and Pickleball sessions.

A City or Non-City Rec Card are required in order to participate.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status

Racquetball