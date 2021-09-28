Saratoga Springs opens registration for upcoming recreational sports

News
Posted: / Updated:
Saratoga Springs Recreation Department

Saratoga Springs Recreation Department

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs opened registration for many upcoming recreational sports that are all listed below.

If you would like to register go to their website and if you have any questions then contact the Recreation Department at (518) 587-3550 x2300 or recreservations@saratoga-springs.org.

Basketball

  • Fall/Winter basketball program
  • Everyone age 3-5 and Grades K-12 are welcome

Bowling

  • Co-sponsoring a bowling program with Saratoga Strike Zone
  • From Oct 12-Nov 16
  • age 8-14 
  • An adult age 21+ must accompany each participant

Boxing 

  • Co-sponsoring a boxing program with Saratoga Youth Boxing
  • From Oct 25-Oct 29
  • Age 8-15

Ice Skating

  • Learn the basics of ice skating and build upon skills already learned
  • Age 3 and up

Open Ice Rinks

  • Open Figure, Open Adult (17+ and 55+) Hockey, Open Public, Family Stick, and Open Stick sessions.
  • Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

Open Gym

  • Open Adult (18+) Basketball, Open Gym, and Pickleball sessions.
  • A City or Non-City Rec Card are required in order to participate.
  • Masks are required regardless of vaccination status

Racquetball 

  • Reservations for court times can be made through Community Pass.
  • Fees are $5 for City residents with a verified Community Pass account and $8 for all others. 
  • Reservations and fees are per person/per hour.
  • Participants register for a Rec Card prior to coming.
  • Participants must a racquet, racquetballs, and appropriate footwear.
  • Masks are required regardless of vaccination status.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19