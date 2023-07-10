SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Police Department announced the arrest of Tiffany M. Salak, 35. The arrest stemmed from a narcotics investigation that spanned several months.

Police say investigations began when they received reports from the public about possible illegal drug activity at a residence on the east side of the city. The Saratoga Springs Police Department Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant of the residence on July 6. Salak was arrested on the following charges:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell in the 3rd Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 4th Degree

Criminal Nuisance in the 1st Degree

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 7th Degree

Salak was arraigned in Saratoga Springs City Court. She was released to pre-trial services without bail and is due back in court on July 18.