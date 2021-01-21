Saratoga Springs museum invites the public to weave together art project

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Frances Young Tang Teaching Museum and Art Gallery at Skidmore College is inviting the public to contribute to the Saratoga Springs Satellite Reef, a community-created coral reef composed of hundreds of crocheted specimens. The final project will go on display as part of the exhibition Radical Fiber: Threads Connecting Art and Science.

Margaret and Christine Wertheim and the Institute For Figuring, Coral Forest with Latvian Reef Pod and Hyperbolic Sea Snake at the Museum of Arts and Design, New York City. Photo courtesy MAD by Jenna Bascom.

For the Saratoga Springs Satellite Reef, anyone can participate by crocheting structures with coral-like ruffles, which represent hyperbolic geometry, an area of mathematics. Detailed patterns for the structures are available online.

The Satellite Reef is part of the worldwide Crochet Coral Reef project by Christine and Margaret Wertheim and the Institute For Figuring.

Crochet Coral Reef workshop at the Van Abbe Museum, Eindhoven, the Netherlands. Photo courtesy VAM and the Institute For Figuring.

The project draws on the long historical connections, especially in the United States, between fiber practice and community building and will connect hobby crafters, art professionals, and novice crocheters from Skidmore, Saratoga Springs, and global communities.

Abu Dhabi Satellite Reef, at the NYU Abu Dhabi Institute For the Humanities. Photo © Institute For Figuring.

Interested in participating? The museum is offering a series of monthly workshops and weekly drop-in sessions for crafters of all skill levels, from novice to advanced. Any style, material, or color of yarn can be used, and creativity and experimentation are encouraged! If you are brand-new to crochet, they recommend purchasing medium-weight (4) yarn and a 5.5mm (or I/9) crochet hook.

The monthly workshops will include breakout rooms with crochet instructors, who will lead beginners in the single crochet stitch, which is all you need to make your very own coral. Each workshop begins at 7 p.m. and will be on the following Tuesdays: February 9, March 16, April 13, and May 4.

The drop-in sessions will be a chance to connect, chat, and learn more about the project with Radical Fiber curator Rebecca McNamara. These 30-minute sessions will be Wednesdays at noon from February 10 through May 11.

Once participants complete their creations, they can mail them with their name and email address and phone number to: Elizabeth Karp, Senior Museum Registrar, Tang Teaching Museum, Skidmore College, 815 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

All community-sourced coral reefs will come together to make unique structures for the exhibition Radical Fiber: Threads Connecting Art and Science, which opens about a year from now in early 2022.