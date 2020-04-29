Saratoga Springs mounted patrol out in the neighborhoods

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)— On Wednesday the Saratoga Springs Police Department mounted patrol was out on the east side of town.
According to Lieutenant Bob Jillson of the Saratoga Springs Police Department, the mounted officers are engaging with citizens and helping parents with young children. Officers help reinforce social distancing and explain to kids why it’s so important to stay home and not have play dates.
To find out where the mounted officers will be check the Saratoga Springs Police Departments Facebook page. If it’s nice out they will be on patrol.
