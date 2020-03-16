Breaking News
Gov. Cuomo: Bars/restaurants (will still offer take-out), gyms, theaters, casinos to close by 8 p.m.

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Saratoga Springs Mayor and Police Department give update

News
Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs Mayor Meg Kelly and Police Chief Shane Crooks released an update on Monday.

The Mayor released the following statement:

Chief Crooks provided this update:

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak