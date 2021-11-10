Saratoga Springs man sentenced for unemployment fraud

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, a federal judge has sentenced a Saratoga Springs man for misrepresenting identification to obtain unemployment and federal-related pandemic benefits. Markhwan Berning, 37, of Saratoga Springs, admitted to misusing a social security number.

As part of a guilty plead, Berning admitted that he obtained unemployment insurance benefits, including federal pandemic-related benefits between May and July of 2020. Berning used a fake social security number as his own and submitted it to the New York State Department of Labor.

Berning was sentenced to a year of probation and has been ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and $16,383 in restitution to New York State.

