SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday evening, police responded to a disturbance call at the Saratoga Lake Motel. Shawn M. Soderberg, 47, was taken into custody following an investigation and charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree and Menacing.

Police say Soderberg allegedly threatened another person with a machete. Soderberg was arraigned in the Saratoga Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail or bond.