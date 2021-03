SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Kurtis Patterson, of Saratoga Springs was arrested, he was accused of sexual contact with a child. The arrest happened after an investigation into an incident that happened the week of March 7.

Patterson was arraigned by Saratoga Springs City Court Judge Vero and sent to Saratoga County Jail on $50,000 cash bail.