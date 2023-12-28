SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Unfinished business was addressed at the last Saratoga Springs City Council meeting of the year. A special meeting was held on Thursday to vote on several measures, including funding for a temporary homeless shelter.

“Second item, award bid extension to RISE Housing and Support Services for the homeless shelter services on recommendation of the mayor’s office. I move to award the bid for homeless shelter services through December 31, 2024,” said Commissioner of Accounts Dillon Moran.

At that special city council meeting a total of $387,000 was awarded to RISE Housing and Support Services to continue its work into next year.

“I really do think that RISE has risen to the occasion and given this community a real excellent facility,” said Mayor Ron Kim. “All in favor? Aye…Opposed?…Motion carries 5-0.”

RISE operates a 24/7 low-barrier shelter for the homeless, but it’s just a temporary solution. Executive Director Sybil Newell issued a statement.

“RISE is very pleased that the City Council has voted to renew the funding for the operation of the low-barrier shelter. With a wait list of more than 50 individuals, we know we can’t just close while we wait for a permanent solution. We continue to work with the city and county, as well as our partner agencies to help our shelter guests get back on their feet, and find pathways out of the shelter and into permanent housing,” said Newell.

Plans for a permanent shelter are still being developed.

“I think RISE has been incredible in the services that they provided. It’s a real need in our community and not just in our community, in the county, and I really wish that in the new year we can work with County to come up with some more long-term solutions,” said Commissioner of Finance Minita Sanghvi.

Kim had established the Mayor’s Task Force on Homelessness in order to find a location and service provider for a permanent shelter. He said Thursday’s vote was crucial.

“It gives them more time, they have another year,” said Kim. The year-long extension will afford the incoming mayor and city council more time to focus on getting the permanent shelter up and running, Kim said.

“RISE is doing phenomenal work. We really need the shelter. The shelter is a critical part of our city. I think everybody’s on board with supporting it,” said Sanghvi.

Kim said he met with mayor-elect John Safford on Wednesday to discuss transition issues. He expects the task force to continue its work into next year and it is expected to present its findings to the new administration early next year.