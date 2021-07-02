SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Saratoga Springs has issued a Boil Water Advisory due to a water main break. The Boil Water Advisory is Citywide.

Saratoga Springs is asking all residents to boil their water or use bottled water so they don’t consume any disease causing organisms. If you boil your water it needs to be at a rolling boil for at least one minute and then cooled down for consumption

These water issues are due to the 16-inch water main break that occurred on Green St on July 1.