A few days have passed since the shooting, and it feels like business as usual on Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Katarina Bujic is visiting family for the holidays, and she says that everything has been fine.

“With the coffee and chocolate…everything is safe and comfortable,” she said.

Alyssa Mastrianni lives downtown and has been keeping herself busy,

“I’ve been out and about shopping and getting into the holiday season,” she said. “I live off Broadway, and the holiday season is here.”

However, it is not business as usual for the District Attorney's office. This afternoon, the Saratoga County District Attorney obtained a temporary restraining order. The order prevents public, city, and elected officials from releasing more information to the public while the investigation continues.

We contacted City Hall and the District Attorney’s office for a comment. We did not receive a comment from the city, but District Attorney Karen Heggen issued the following statement:

“I didn’t want to do this. But I felt compelled to because of my legal and ethical duty to do so under the professional conduct, in order to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation, and to protect the constitutional rights of all involved, and to ensure it’s fair and just.”

The city was served with the temporary restraining order Wednesday afternoon, and they have until December 18th to respond. The temporary restraining order is set to end on December 22nd, the same day as everyone involved is due in court.