Saratoga Springs firefighter/police charity hockey game

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs firefighters will be hosting the Police Benevolent Association’s charity hockey game on November 20. The game will be held at the Weibel Ice Rink in Saratoga Springs, beginning at 6 p.m.

This annual holiday classic game will benefit the Franklin Community Center in Saratoga Springs. Officials say the cost of admission to the game is free with any donation of a new unwrapped toy. Gifts will be distributed by the Franklin Community Center, with the goal of every child in the local area to be able to wake up Christmas morning with a present under the tree.

In addition to the toys collected the night of the game, organizers have placed toy collection boxes at the Lake Avenue Firehouse, West Avenue Firehouse, Saratoga Springs Police Department, Kings Tavern, and Panza’s on the Lake. Donations will be accepted at those locations until the day of the game.

Officials say there will be raffle items also available the night of the game from various sponsors. The goal is to raise additional cash donations which go directly to benefit the Franklin Community Center.