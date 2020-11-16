Saratoga Springs deli offers free roasted chickens to families in need

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (news10.com)- The owner of a local deli who found success during the pandemic says he is hoping to fill a food gap for those who are struggling right now.

Daniel Chessare owns Saratoga’s Broadway Deli.

The eatery is centered around take-out and delivery and when the pandemic hit New York’s Capital Region Chessare says they were able to quickly pivot while other restaurants and businesses were not.

“We were all ready to go when all the restrictions and shutdowns came.”

He says financially, 2020 has been their best year to date.

But he knows that other folks are struggling.

So, he posted a message on the deli’s Facebook page offering a free roasted chicken to those who maybe couldn’t afford a bird for their holiday meal- No questions asked. https://www.facebook.com/SaratogaBD

“Things are a little grim. So, if I can alleviate that and make their holidays a little easier and maybe free up some money for them to buy gifts for their children, I am happy to do it,” said Chessare.

Within 12 hours of posting the message, he says 7 people had already contacted him.

“Some of these birds that got requested are for even before Thanksgiving. Like, these people need to food now.”

Giving is nothing new to Chessare.

He donates food to local shelters and back in March when schools moved to remote learning he filled the food gap for students by offering free sandwiches.

Chessare says he plans on offering the free roasted chickens until December 31st .

Right now, he is not accepting any donations to help in this effort, but he says that may change depending on the need.