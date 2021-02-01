Saratoga Springs declares snow emergency

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Commissioner Anthony Scirocco has declared a snow emergency in the City of Saratoga Springs effective at 9 p.m. on Monday, February 1.

During the snow emergency, all vehicles must be moved to a cleared or plowed area every twelve hours. City streets with alternate side parking are not impacted and vehicles should be moved in accordance with the posted guidelines.

The snow emergency requires vehicles to be first moved by 9 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2 to a cleared space.

“The weather forecast indicates the possibility of significant snow creating difficult travel conditions. DPW is prepared to handle anything this storm brings and everyone should exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel while the snow removal operation is underway tonight and tomorrow,” said Scirocco.

City residents are urged to utilize driveways and garages to assist with clearing the roads, and can report snow removal issues to the Department of Public Works by calling DPW dispatch at (518) 584-3356.