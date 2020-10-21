Saratoga Springs dealing with nearly $7 million budget shortfall

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS 10)– A $42.9 million dollar budget has been proposed for Saratoga Springs. The city is facing a nearly $7 million dollar shortfall due to lack of sales tax revenue from not having visitors at the track or SPAC this year because of COVID-19.

Taxes could also increase by 6 percent, something that hasn’t happened in almost a decade.



“I have proposed 10 percent expense reductions to all full time employees salaries, an additional 15 percent reduction in public safety, 25 percent in public works, and we scaled back on recreation significantly,” explained Michele Madigan, Commissioner of Finance.



Tonight’s meeting in Saratoga Springs began with a public comment period.

Some community members said while they understand the challenges the city is facing this year due to COVID-19, they want to make sure children are still able to participate in recreational activities such as figure skating and soccer.



Members of the board replied by saying they realize the significance of recreation, and that currently, there is $1.2 million dollars in the proposed budget for recreation facilities and grounds.



The Mayor of Saratoga Springs, Meg Kelly, told everyone that while recreation is important, departments such as police, fire, and DPW are a first priority for the city.



Workshops meetings will be held throughout the month of October for budget discussions.

The budget process will continue through the end of November and members of the board say the budget is being made flexible so that can be amended if need be.



“Going forward, I think we have a great city council and I think we will be putting out a budget that we can all live with,” said Mayor Meg Kelly.