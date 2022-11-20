Saratoga Springs residents woke up to disturbing news this morning. After police responded to a shooting downtown around 3 a.m. on the corner of Broadway and Caroline Street, one resident still can’t believe another shooting happened.

“You know, it’s crazy that this stuff is coming around here now. Unfortunately, confrontations like this are happening in a nice peaceful place,” he said.

Another individual was dog-sitting when he heard the shots outside.

“Around three thirty in the morning, I heard four bangs. Bang, bang, bang, bang, bang…Of course, my first instinct was maybe gunshots,” he said. “But I said, ‘Nah-it’s gotta be firecrackers.’ But I guess it’s gunshots..so..it’s surprising… but unfortunate.”

This incident brings back the issue Gaffney’s dealt with just months ago- electronic wanding in bars. Something that Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim has been pushing for.

“Nobody should be out on Caroline Street ..three o’clock in the morning drinking with a weapon. Period. End of discussion.

And folks like Diana Levista and Lisa Bekesy agree.

“Being the time that it was, on a Saturday night… Most of these incidents happen -I think when it’s due to alcohol. Too much alcohol consumption,” Levista said. “Some people can handle it…some people can not..their personalities trigger with it …and it causes problems.”

Lisa Bekesy says she can only recall one thing she always told her.

“My mother always told us… Nothing ever good happens after 2 a.m.,” she said. “Because after 2 a.m.…there’s a reason… Because it’s usually people in bars drinking too much, it gets out of hand.

Police closed Broadway, from Lake Avenue to Division Street, and will remain closed for the rest of the day.

As a result, many businesses are either closed or trying to find alternate ways-like serving through side doors- just to ensure that business continues.

For now, police are advising everyone in the area to seek alternate routes during this time. Follow us on-air and online as we follow this story.