Saratoga City Hall reopening

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On June 28 Saratoga Springs City Hall will reopen to the public says DPW Commissioner Anthony “Skip” Scirocco. This comes after New York announced the COVID state of emergency is over.

“The beautifully renovated City Hall and the Department of Public Works will be open to the public on Monday now that the state of emergency has been lifted,” said Scirocco. “We will also announce an event in the near future to commemorate the renovation and restoration project along with City Hall’s 150th anniversary.”

It is recommended that current CDC guidelines are followed and sick individuals remain out of the building.

City Hall is open Monday through Friday 8:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

