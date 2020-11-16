Saratoga Springs City Hall closed following Coronavirus exposure

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saratoga Springs City Hall has been closed indefinitely following a coronavirus exposure. Officials say an employee from the legal department tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

During the closure, the building will be thoroughly cleaned and employees will be given time to monitor for symptoms. Employees who physically work in the building will be working remotely.

“We’re taking precautions to make certain that the work environment is clean and safe prior to returning to in-person work. Like schools and private business, each Department has put into action procedures to provide services remotely as a result of this pandemic.” Commissioner of Public Works Anthony Scirocco.

The Police Department, Fire Department, Public Works labor force and the Water Treatment Plant operation will all remain fully operational.

Residents can call 518-587-3550 to access the City Hall switchboard and contact departments directly