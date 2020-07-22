Saratoga Springs City Council approves use of parks for fitness facilities

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Gyms, yoga studios, and fitness trainers in Saratoga Springs will be able to hold fitness sessions in Congress Park, High Rock Park, Geyser Road Veterans Memorial Park, and the Waterfront Park without fees. The policy was approved Tuesday by the City Council.

“Closures due to COVID-19 have been very hard-hitting on health and wellness providers; these local business people are trying to earn a living and it’s in the public interest to support their efforts during these trying times,” said Commissioner of Public Works Anthony Scirocco.

To participate in the program fitness centers and/or trainers need to complete a rental use agreement. Equipment must be removed from parks after classes. Participants must wear face masks and social distancing must be utilized. Fees will be reinstated after Monday, September 7, 2020.

Fitness centers/trainers can contact Mary in the Department of Public Works at 518-587-3550 ext. 2555 or by email at mary.castanza@saratoga-springs.org for more information.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES