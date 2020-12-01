Saratoga Springs Arts Commission, Skidmore set arts town hall for youths

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Springs Arts Commission has announced the first in a series of four town hall discussions with local artists and members of Saratoga’s arts communities. The Arts Commission is collaborating with Skidmore College to hold the series.

The first of these virtual Zoom discussions is set for Dec. 8, and is set to focus on “Arts for Young People.” That topic includes community accessibility and impact, experiences working with interested youths in artistic settings, and potential new ways to grow Saratoga’s art world.

The discussion will be led by a group of panelists, including:

Moderator

Aili Lopez, Program Director of C.R.E.A.T.E. Community Studios

Panelists

Leigh Berenis, Executive Director, Saratoga Children’s Theatre

Sarah DiPasquale, Assistant Professor of Dance, Skidmore College, Dance To Success/Bridges to Skidmore

Julianne Lewis, Saratoga Site Director, C.R.E.A.T.E. Community Studios

Dennis Moench, Senior Director of Education, Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Vivian Nesbitt, Program Coordinator, Caffè Lena School of Music

Sunny Ra, Laurie M. Tisch Educator for K-12 and Community Programs, Tang Teaching Museum

The talk will be free, and the Zoom link has already been posted for any6one who wishes to attend. Those who wish to take part can do so at https://skidmore.zoom.us/j/94553329121.

The series is planned to be quarterly. Future installments include: