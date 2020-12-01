Saratoga Springs Arts Commission, Skidmore set arts town hall for youths

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Springs Arts Commission has announced the first in a series of four town hall discussions with local artists and members of Saratoga’s arts communities. The Arts Commission is collaborating with Skidmore College to hold the series.

The first of these virtual Zoom discussions is set for Dec. 8, and is set to focus on “Arts for Young People.” That topic includes community accessibility and impact, experiences working with interested youths in artistic settings, and potential new ways to grow Saratoga’s art world.

The discussion will be led by a group of panelists, including:

  • Aili Lopez, Program Director of C.R.E.A.T.E. Community Studios

  • Leigh Berenis, Executive Director, Saratoga Children’s Theatre
  • Sarah DiPasquale, Assistant Professor of Dance, Skidmore College, Dance To Success/Bridges to Skidmore
  • Julianne Lewis, Saratoga Site Director, C.R.E.A.T.E. Community Studios
  • Dennis Moench, Senior Director of Education, Saratoga Performing Arts Center
  • Vivian Nesbitt, Program Coordinator, Caffè Lena School of Music
  • Sunny Ra, Laurie M. Tisch Educator for K-12 and Community Programs, Tang Teaching Museum

The talk will be free, and the Zoom link has already been posted for any6one who wishes to attend. Those who wish to take part can do so at https://skidmore.zoom.us/j/94553329121.

The series is planned to be quarterly. Future installments include:

  • March 9: Performing Arts moderated by Lisa Kolosek, Independent Curator and Jason Ohlberg, Professor of Dance at Skidmore College
  • June 8: Creative Collaborations moderated by Ian Berry, Dayton Director, Tang Teaching Museum at Skidmore College
  • Sept. 14: Public Art moderated by Belinda Colon, Director of Spring Street Gallery

