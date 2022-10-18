SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When the current senior citizen center in Saratoga Springs moves to a new home, the current building will become a home for the homeless.

The shelter, which has no official opening date ye, will be 24/7, 365 days a year. A first of its kind in Saratoga.

“The people who work in this area have pointed out to us that having it open and available longer times during the day is one of the factors that will help address some of the issues that homeless present themselves with,” says Mayor Ron Kim.

On Tuesday evening, the Saratoga city council passed a resolution approving the 24-hour facility which will be managed by Shelters of Saratoga. The problem with most homeless shelters, according to Shelters of Saratoga Executive Director Duane Vaughn, is they close during the daytime hours, leaving those without a home to wander, especially on cold days.

“We wanna be able to be open to serve people and keep them warm and keep our program rolling,” says Vaughn. Vaughn also explains the trouble with Code Blue shelters is that they only open when temperatures are below freezing for more than two consecutive hours. Those shelters then have to tell people to leave by around 6 or 7 in the morning, leaving them out in the cold.

With the facility being 24 hours, the hope is to offer people more than just a bed. Eventually they want to collaborate with different services in the area of Saratoga to get people on a path away from homelessness. “So the idea is to have all the players in the room to be able to have even lunches served things like that to get the people on the streets in there and build relationships, build that trust, connect them to services and move them away from homelessness.”