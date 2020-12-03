Saratoga Springs announces small business grant program, up to $10,000 available per grant

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Saratoga Springs announced their new COVID-19 Small Business Grant program to preserve jobs held by persons of low income, which would otherwise be lost due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Relief to small businesses through the provision of 25-51 grants of $5,000 – $10,000 facilitates the job-retention, says the city.

Grant funds may be utilized in a variety ways to support the small business, generate income, and ultimately preserve the jobs of low income employees. Low income is defined as adjusted-gross yearly wages of $33, 950 or less, as evidenced by the employer’s most recent payroll records.

These uses may include, but are not limited to:

payroll

rent or mortgage payments

utilities

purchase/rental of equipment to facilitate the outdoor conduct of business during winter months

purchase and installation of items and equipment that reduce risk of coronavirus transmission

SBG Eligibility Requirements:

Applicant must have a business address within the Saratoga Springs city limits. The business location must either be owned by the applicant, or have at least six (6) months left on the current lease with an option to renew.

Applicants must employ 50 people or less (including the owner).

Applicants must commit to retaining at least one FTE position held by a low income employee for a minimum period of no less than six (6) months. Applications identifying retention of additional low income jobs will be more competitive. These positions shall require no more than a high school education or previously acquired specialized skills or training (unless required training is provided to employees at no cost).

Applicant businesses must have generated less than $3.5 million in 2019 annual gross receipts.

A significant financial burden directly tied to the COVID-19 pandemic must be demonstrated. Such financial burden may be demonstrated by a minimum of 40% reduction in gross receipts (overall 2020 YTD vs 2019), or comparable fiscal challenges.

Grant funds shall be used for working capital (rent, payroll, utilities, pandemic-related equipment, etc.). Grant funds are ineligible for use on projects which may have any type of environmental impact (major rehabilitation or construction).

Neither the business nor owner may be the subject of current bankruptcy filings or proceedings.

Applicant must agree to a personal and/or business credit history check. Must be in good standing prior to emergency circumstance which caused economic distress.

Applicant must prove the business’s financial stability prior to the emergency circumstance which caused economic distress.

Real estate taxes and special assessments on all identified real property in the grant application, residential and commercial, must be current prior to the submission of any grant application.

Eating and drinking license for business must be current, if applicable.

Applicant must have no current zoning or public safety violations.

Applicant must demonstrate that the grant funds requested will not result in the duplication of any government-issued benefits. These may include, but are not limited to: U.S. Small Business Administration loan and debt relief programs (such as the Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loan, etc.) and the New York Forward Loan Fund.

Evaluation Criteria

The application review team assesses grant requests based on the following criteria:

Credit history

Financial stability (prior to pandemic)

Job retention feasibility

Eligible use of grant funds

Absence of benefit duplication

Demonstrated ability to adhere to federal employment and program requirements

Additional criteria as may be identified by the CDCAC or City Council.

The following will weigh favorably on application evaluation:

Preservation of more than one FTE low income position Applicant has attained or is pursuing WMBE status Applicant is designated non-essential Applicant has been forced to lay off employees due to the pandemic Grant will enable applicant to rehire laid off workers

Completed applications will be accepted from December 7-January 4 and should be sent to the community development planner at lindsey.connors@saratoga-springs.org, with subject title: SBG Application.

Applicants must employ less than 50 people and be able to demonstrate extreme financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program (hereinafter, SBG), administered locally by the City’s Office of Community Development (OCD), was funded by a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.