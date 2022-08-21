MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of Shawn M. Finn, 35, of Malta. They say he’s a meth dealer.

Following a long investigation, the sheriff’s narcotics unit arrested Finn on Thursday, August 11. According to police, he sold narcotics throughout the county. Now, he’s facing several felony charges:

2 counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance

2 counts of Criminal possession of a controlled substance

According to the sheriff’s office, Quinn was arraigned before different judges in Malta and WIlton before being remanded to Saratoga County Jail.