Saratoga roadwork means weekend Northway closures

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the Department of Transportation, drivers in Saratoga County should expect closures on Interstate 87 on Saturday. About 16 miles in both directions between exit 13 and the Twin Bridges will face repairs and construction.

Transportation warns of double left lane closures from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting. Rolling closures will move with work crews patching the road surface, a short-term control technique to slow or stop highway traffic ahead of maintenance and utility work.

Drive slowly and move over if approaching work zones and roadside vehicles with red, white, blue, amber, or green lights. Fines double for speeding in works zones, and multiple violations could suspend driver licenses.