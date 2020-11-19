Saratoga restaurant temporarily closes after coronavirus exposure

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saratoga Springs restaurant will close its doors for 10 to 14 days after a potential coronavirus exposure. 15 Church announced the voluntary closure after “an individual who tested positive for COVID-19” was present at the restaurant.
The restaurant says anyone with a reservation that has been affected by the closure is being contacted.
15 Church’s full Facebook post can be viewed below.
