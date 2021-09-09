Saratoga Reptile Expo returns

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, September 11, between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Saratoga Springs City Center will host its third-year Reptile Expo event of exotic pets and related supplies for purchase.

Over 130 vendor tables with 60 breeders from all over the east coast, will offer captive-bred, longterm

captive reptiles, amphibians, small exotic mammals, and invertebrates, which the city center has expanded into its Annex room, adding 28, 500 sq. feet of easier social distancing.

Presentations on various topics by zoologists, professional educators, and speakers throughout the day, will be back in the City centers education room.

Public health and safety are of the utmost importance, tickets will be sold in presale hourly blocks to restrict crowds to 50% of the capacity of the venue.

Ticket sales are $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 13, and free for children under age 6, with limited tickets at the door. For additional information, tickets, or a complete list of vendors visit the Saratoga Reptile Expo website.