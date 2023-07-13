SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The economic impact of the racing season is felt throughout the capital region. But local business owners look forward to it the most and say nearly half of their annual revenue is generated during this time.

Local business owners, like Maddy Zanetti who is the co-owner of Impressions of Saratoga, say they completely stock up in preparation for the annual meet.

“June, July, August are very important to our community and our businesses,” said Zanetti.

The store has so much inventory in the back of the house that they can’t even move, she says, but it’s all gone by September.

According to an economic impact analysis that was prepared for Saratoga County Industrial Development Agency, the season generated $647,583,243 in sales revenue last year, creating 5,770 jobs that amounted to $266,904,691 in employee earnings.

Lodging and retail made up a majority of the spending by visitors, according to the analysis.

“We start planning for racing season in September of the year before. So we work on it from September through June so it’s always very rewarding to see all of the work we put into it pay off then, for those few months,” said Zanetti.

Mayor Ron Kim says businesses, nonprofits and local agencies collaborate throughout the year to prepare for the influx of racing fans.

“Even if they disagree about certain policy issues when the summer comes and we’re putting on the show, we all work together,” said Mayor Kim. “You know we have our first responders with their plans, their duties, they prepare well.”

Although money is a major driver, many people said it’s the community that makes them passionate about what they do.

James Kommer, the owner of James & Sons Tobacconists, says it’s a fantastic time of year.

“The cigars are almost secondary. Everybody comes and their friends are here. Everyone has a good time,” said Kommer. “My best friends in the world are people that I met at my store. I mean that says it all. It’s pretty amazing.”

He says all merchants see a bump in revenue when over one million tourists come through the city but it’s been particularly good for him because of the atmosphere.

“We love it! We love it, there’s only a certain amount of cigar smokers but we have a ton of them stop in here,” said Kommer.

For the last five years James & Sons Tobacconists have had a cigar stand at the Saratoga Race Course.

“It’s a huge part of our business. We’re over there for the entire meet and we sell a ton of cigars over there,” said Kommer.

Over 85 percent of Saratoga County Tax revenue is generated by sales tax.

Total tax revenues from track related traffic amounted to $5,702,765 for Saratoga County and $18,247,024 for the state last year.

Mayor Kim said the revenue generated over the weeks keeps property taxes low for residents. He says the city relies on the sales taxes.

“It’s really made a difference in terms of pressure on local taxpayers,” said Kim.

He says the money allows the city to do the preparation that leads up to the season, like fixing infrastructure and hiring additional police and first responders.