Saratoga Race Course Fashion ideas for women

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We’re counting down the days until the Saratoga Race Course opens on Thursday and we’re diving into all the fashion needs for the season.

If there’s one thing to know about the track, it’s that proper fashion is a must because the outfits are always on point; the Summer style combined with the beautiful scenery of Saratoga is unmatched.

Gianluca Russo, a freelance fashion and entertainment writer, has work published in GQ, Teen Vogue and several other media outlets. The fashion guru stopped by the NEWS10 ABC Studio and shows options you could find around the house to make something out of nothing.

However, if you can’t find anything around the house or just want a new look in general, Fancy Schmancy Couture in Latham has Saratoga Race Course fashion down to-the-tee. They even have a hat-bar! Yes, you read that correctly.

Don’t forget about the Fascinator bar, too.