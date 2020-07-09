Saratoga Race Course Community Outreach Booth going online for 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y – The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) will celebrate the work of non-profit organizations by taking its popular Community Outreach Booth program online during the 2020 summer meet at Saratoga Race Course, which begins on Thursday, July 16 and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

The Virtual Community Outreach Booth program will highlight a total of 40 non-profits throughout the season by sharing information about their work and fundraising initiatives at NYRA.com/community. NYRA will also prominently feature its Community Partner of the Day in the Post Parade racing program, which will be available for purchase at select retail locations across the Capital Region as well as throughout the New York City metropolitan area.

“As we look ahead to a unique racing season, it is important to NYRA that we continue to highlight the work of non-profit organizations both in our industry and the Saratoga community,” said NYRA President & CEO Dave O’Rourke. “We encourage fans to visit our website throughout the season to learn more about the impact that these organizations have on our community.”

The digital edition of the program will serve as a temporary replacement to the Community Outreach Booth’s traditional on-track location, which sits prominently alongside the Jockey Silks Room near the Union Avenue main entrance and is a mainstay of the summer meet.

Throughout the summer, NYRA will direct racing fans to its community partners page to learn more about the featured non-profits, which represent a mix of industry partners and Saratoga Springs-based organizations.

The program will kick off on Opening Day by highlighting The Adirondack Trust Company Community Fund, which is bringing the attractions of the Spa City to the family table with a limited-edition City of Saratoga Springs MONOPOLY® game. NYRA is one of several local sponsors. All proceeds from game sales benefit the Community Fund, which serves as a source of philanthropic support for local charities. The game will be available for purchase beginning Friday, July 10 at www.atccf.org.

“We are honored to be the featured nonprofit for the Virtual Community Booth on Opening Day. At a time when local nonprofits need our support more than ever, the Adirondack Trust Company Community Fund is excited to introduce a first-edition, authentic City of Saratoga Springs MONOPOLY® game,” said Adirondack Trust Company Community Fund Chairman Brian Straughter. “This game has been made possible through the support of local community members, many of which are featured on the game board.Proceeds of all games sold will go directly to the ATC Community Fund and our Lend-A-Hand grant program.”

The Belmont Child Care Association will be highlighted on Whitney Day, Saturday, August 1, as a lead-up to its Racing for the Children week-long virtual party August 3 through 9. The fundraiser is in celebration of the forthcoming Saratoga Child Care Center, which is set to debut in 2021 and is designed to care for the children and families of the Spa backstretch.

The Backstretch Employee Service Team (BEST) will serve as the designated non-profit of the day on Saturday, August 8 in conjunction with the 151st renewal of the Runhappy Travers. The Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund (PDJF) will be highlighted on Saturday, September 5, which will feature two popular graded stakes: the Woodward and the Jim Dandy which will be contested on the same afternoon as the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby.

Additional Saratoga Springs-based community partners include the Saratoga Hospital Foundation, The Wesley Community, Saratoga Arts District, National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, Saratoga Automobile Museum and Saratoga Economic Opportunity Council.

For a complete list of community partners during the 2020 season, please visit NYRA.com/community.

The 2020 summer meet at Saratoga Race Course will begin on Thursday, July 16 and run through Labor Day, Monday, September 7. Following the four-day opening weekend, live racing will be conducted five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays. The summer meet will conclude on Labor Day, Monday, September 7.

Under current New York State guidelines, Saratoga Race Course will open without spectators in attendance. The 40-day meet will be highlighted by the 151st renewal of the Grade 1, $1 million Runhappy Travers on Saturday, August 8 and the Grade 1, $750,000 Whitney on Saturday, August 1.

Saratoga Live will present daily television coverage of the 40-day summer meet on FOX Sports and MSG Networks. For the complete Saratoga Live broadcast schedule, and additional programming information, visit https://www.nyra.com/saratoga/racing/tv-schedule

For more information about Saratoga Race Course, visit NYRA.com/Saratoga.

