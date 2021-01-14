Saratoga pub stays open thanks to help from Barstool

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (News 10)— Just days ago, The Parting Glass, a pub and restaurant in Saratoga Springs was on the verge of closing it’s doors, but now these doors are staying open thanks to Barstool.

Joan Desadora has owned the Irish pub since 1981, but like so many small businesses, the pandemic has caused significant financial hardship.

While Desadora was able to get a PPP loan from the government early on, it just wasn’t enough to keep her business going. Recently, she was ready to make a tough decision.

“I was online with vista print printing my closed signs,” explained Desadora.

She said in order to stop racking up debt, her was plan to close the pub for 3 months at a time until that was no longer an option.

But before giving up on her business, she decided to try one more thing— last Friday, she submitted a video to Dave Portnoy who started a Barstool fund for small businesses.

On Monday Portnoy FaceTimed her to share some good financial news.

“Every month there is gonna be a check there, as much as I need, to keep the doors open,” said Desadora.

Dave Portnoy’s fund has helped over 120 businesses, but he has done so much more than just giving out money.

“I feel 20 years younger. I have hope. It’s, the financial part is great, but you know what? Somebody really cared,” explained Desadora.

“Other places are gonna see what I did, and they will get on there and do it! And they’ll have hope now. Don’t give up.”