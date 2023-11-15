SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) -K-9 Lepa joining the explosive detection team of the Saratoga Springs Police Department. The German Shorthaired Pointer and her handler, Dean Gaetano, are becoming good friends.

The two are working together after six weeks of intense training. “We’ll be a lot more busy now as well as a lot more responsibilities. All these events that we do here in Saratoga,” said the patrol officer.

The team is getting ready to retire Mo, their senior K-9. The black lab was a busy pup in his time, serving at concerts and the busy track seasons year after year.

“The working life of our dogs is between eight and ten years. They did their time; they served the community. It’s great to have them go into retirement and enjoy the time that they have left,” explained Lieutenant, Paul Veitch.

The department brought in K-9 Axel, demonstrating how dogs sniff out explosives. Families learned the importance of their work while giving the team some love. “It helps a lot,” exclaimed Jacob Poveromo, attending the event with his mother.

Both Officer Gaetano and K-9 Lepa will be working the Saratoga Springs Turkey Trot. As Lepa will be on duty, do not pet or distract her.