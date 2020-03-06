SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Saratoga Springs need help locating 79-year-old Michael J McNaughton.
New York issued a statewide missing vulnerable adult alert on Thursday evening, roughly eight hours after McNaughton was last seen on Karen Drive shortly after 11 a.m.
McNaughton is a dementia patient who may need medical attention.
McNaughton was driving a black 2014 Ford Escape with New York registration BPC-2814.
Witnesses law saw him wearing a plaid fleece shirt, dark pants, and maroon glasses.
Anyone with information about McNaughton’s disappearance or whereabouts should call the Saratoga Springs City Police Department at (518) 584-1800, or call 911 directly.
LATEST STORIES:
- Colorado announces first presumptive case of coronavirus
- BOCES opens new high-tech training center
- Saratoga police release missing vulnerable adult alert
- Schumer on fiery speech: ‘I shouldn’t have used the words I used’
- First positive COVID-19 case confirmed in Fort Bend County as Texas labs gain ability to test