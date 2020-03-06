Saratoga police release missing vulnerable adult alert

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Saratoga Springs need help locating 79-year-old Michael J McNaughton.

New York issued a statewide missing vulnerable adult alert on Thursday evening, roughly eight hours after McNaughton was last seen on Karen Drive shortly after 11 a.m.

McNaughton is a dementia patient who may need medical attention.

McNaughton was driving a black 2014 Ford Escape with New York registration BPC-2814.

Witnesses law saw him wearing a plaid fleece shirt, dark pants, and maroon glasses.

Anyone with information about McNaughton’s disappearance or whereabouts should call the Saratoga Springs City Police Department at (518) 584-1800, or call 911 directly.

