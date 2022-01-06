Saratoga police investigate New Years Eve stabbing on Caroline Street

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Springs Police Department is investigating the stabbing of an individual on New Year Eve. Police say a 28-year-old man sustained a stab wound to his torso at Gaffney’s on Caroline Street.

According to a report, the man had just walked out of Gaffney’s and self-reported the incident to officers that he had been stabbed while inside the bar. Police say the man was provided immediate first aid by emergency responders for his wound and then transported to Saratoga Hospital.

Police said the staff at Gaffney’s cooperated with their investigation and were not aware that the incident had taken place inside. Staff said there had been no observed or reported altercations from inside.

The man’s injuries were not life-threatening. Police say at this time the act does not appear to be a random attack and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this matter is asked to call the Saratoga Springs Police Department at (518) 584-1800. Police say callers who wish to remain anonymous can call (518) 584-TIPS.