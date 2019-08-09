Saratoga Pinball & Arcade Show shares nostalgia while helping the local community

Breaking News
Credit: Saratoga Pinball & Arcade Show

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Exercise those fingers and crack those knuckles. The 2019 Saratoga Pinball & Arcade Show is this weekend.

You can find the old-fashioned arcade fun at the Saratoga Regional YMCA in Saratoga Springs August 9 and 10. The $10 admission grants you all day play on 50 pinball machines and arcade games. Many of the games will also be up for sale.

While this event is a callback to the 80’s arcade days, it also helps a good cause. The money will provide financial assistance to community members who would not otherwise be able to afford a membership to the Saratoga Regional YMCA. For more information, you can head to the event’s webpage here.

