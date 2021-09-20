Saratoga Peace Week returns this year

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Peace Week is returning this year to observe the United Nations International Day of Peace on September 21. Saratoga Springs is hosting local events September 21 through 27 aimed at promoting peace.

The events include:

September 21, 7 p.m. Book Discussion: The New Jim Crow by Michelle Alexander. In person at Presbyterian-New England Congregational Church or by registering for Zoom

September 22, 10:30 a.m. Peace Week Story Time at Saratoga Children’s Museum. “I am Peace” by Susan Verde. All regular admission tickets are $2 off this day.

September 22, 6 p.m. Outside Interfaith Service: Celebration of the Fall Equinox led by Rev. Kathy Johnson, an Interfaith-Interspiritual minister. At Presbyterian-New England Congregational Church.

September 24, 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Contemplative Labyrinth Walk with Harp led by Rachel Magnell, Spiritual Director in Saratoga Springs. Limited space.

September 25, 7 p.m. Early Victims of Climate Change: The Pacific Islands with Frances Namoumouis. In person at Presbyterian-New England Congregational Church or by registering for Zoom.

September 26, 2 p.m. Documentary, “Purple” and Film Discussion. United Methodist Church.

September 27, 7 p.m. Sponsoring Asylum Seekers in the Saratoga Region. In person at Presbyterian-New England Congregational Church or Zoom.

More information on these events can be found on the Saratoga Peace Week website.