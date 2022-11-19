SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Springs Firefighters IAFF Local 343 will be hosting the Saratoga Springs Police PBA in the annual Saratoga Springs Fire & Police Holiday Hockey Classic. The Saturday, November 19th game will be played to benefit the Franklin Community Center’s Holiday Assistance Program.

The game will be held at the Weibel Ice Rink in Saratoga Springs with doors opening at 6:00 pm. In addition to the toy collection, there will be raffle items available the night of the game from various sponsors with the goal of raising additional cash donations that will go directly to the Franklin Community Center.

NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno and Matt Mackie were joined by Saratoga Springs Firefighter Chris Stewart to preview the event. You can watch their full interview in the player above.