Saratoga Partnership surveys Ballston Spa residents on economic growth

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Prosperity Partnership, a group built to foster economic development throughout Saratoga County, has released a survey aimed at assessing the possibilities and problems relevant to residents of Ballston Spa.

The survey is part of the partnership’s Next Wave Communities initiative, an effort to build economic development plans specialized towards specific communities. The effort’s initial goal is to provide a community with a roadmap for growth, hand-tailored to suit the needs of its residents.

The survey includes questions such as a person’s age, workplace and how long they have lived in Ballston Spa.

“We are excited to work closely with the Saratoga Partnership to create a blueprint that will guide the economic vision of our historic and charming village for years to come,” said Ballston Spa Mayor Larry Woolbright in a release. “From our friendly hometown atmosphere and destination shopping and eateries to the visible sense of community, we know that Ballston Spa is a special place. We look forward to involving people throughout the village in shaping a strategy that will enhance our strengths and encourage future investment and growth.”

Upcoming steps the group plans to take include interviews with local government officials and business owners, as well as working with village officials to identify key points and assets within the village. Also planned is a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, threats) workshop based around analysis of Ballston Spa and its economic development potential, including information on three-, five- and 10-year scenarios.

After these steps have all been taken, the Saratoga Partnership will release a written economic development plan. This plan will include the results of the SWOT analysis, as well as recommendations on next steps and resources.

Moreau, Galway and Malta are the subjects of similar ongoing efforts by the group.