Saratoga nonprofit kicks off countywide free summer meals program

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Captain Community Human Services is launching this year’s Free Summer Meals Program in Saratoga County on Monday without a traditional in-person kick-off event.

“This year, we’ve had to modify our delivery,” notes Andy Gilpin, Associate Executive Director of Captain CHS. “We’re able to safely offer grab-and-go meals rather than providing the communal meal experience. And, to better serve our community, we’re making sure that our volunteers and staff are aware of the programs and services we offer for those who may need a little help during these trying times.”

The Free Summer Meal Program—managed by the Department of Education and funded by the Department of Agriculture—will feed kids under 18 and at different locations throughout the County from June 29 to September 4. There are 19 locations throughout the county, including:

Corinth Elementary School

Greenfield Community Center

John S. Moore Homes

Mechanicville Area Community Services Center

Schuylerville Public Library

You can find information about additional sites at the link above. Although most are open for pick-up from around 11 a.m. until around 1 p.m. from Monday to Friday, schedules vary considerably, so be sure to verify before hitting the road.

The program expands free and reduced lunch meal programs from the school year to kids from low-income households, many of whom faced unique challenges during the pandemic. Plus, the pandemic has limited how well the program is able to connect with kids and families in need.

“Usually we have the opportunity to send home flyers in every child’s backpack at the end of the year, but without school in session, that’s simply not possible.” Gilpin

In 2019, Captain CHS and its partners served over 11,000 meals throughout Saratoga County. Research shows that accessible and nutritious free meal programs may reduce the likelihood of lifelong, chronic diseases, as well as affecting hunger or academic performance in the short-term.

Details about deliveries, the sign-up process, or eligibility requirements for the Free Summer Meals Program will be included here when we learn them.

CAPTAIN stands for Community Action for Parents, Teens, and Interested Neighbors.

