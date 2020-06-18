Saratoga National Historical Park announces cancellation of Naturalization Ceremony

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga National Historical Park has announced the cancellation of the Naturalization Ceremony in consultation with United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The event typically draws hundreds of visitors and participants to witness the moving ceremony of citizens taking the oath of allegiance for the first time. Officials say the size of the crowd, and nature of the seated event make it unsafe to carry out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This event is one of the most poignant ceremonies we have at the park, and it is unfortunate that

we will all not be able to hold it this year,” noted park Superintendent, Amy Bracewell. “The

health and safety of our visitors and employees is our top priority and ultimately led to this

decision.”

Officials say the park’s approach while responding to the COVID-19 pandemic is to look at each facility function, each service provided, and each special event to ensure the operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored.

The park continues to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to make sure public and workplaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

As the park looks toward being able to increase visitor access to the park when the Capital Region

of New York is cleared to enter Phase 4 of the “New York Forward” plan, park staff will reportedly

continue to assess the health and safety of operations, and develop new ways for people to

explore the park, through self-guided experiences and online activities.

For more information about park operations and activities, visit the parks’s website here.

