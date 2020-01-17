Saratoga museum plays with Lego at Kids Day

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — At the Saratoga Automobile Museum’s Lego-themed Kids Day on Monday, kids under 12 get in for free. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., they’ll play with Lego creations, get their faces painted, and experience a live reading with local children’s author Danielle Seaerless.

The January 20 event partners with Saratoga’s Mad Science and the National Museum of Dance to offer active games and options that hide educational content in entertainment.

For attendees over 16, the museum will set up distracted driving simulators to illustrate the dangers of driving while preoccupied with screens and other disturbances.

The Saratoga Automobile Museum seeks LEGO donations for this Kids Day and other educational programs. An upcoming Kids Gala at the museum on January 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. will be followed by additional Kids Days scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 19, April 16, and June 29.