Saratoga Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame accepting photo submissions for third annual exhibit

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame is now accepting both amateur and professional photos of scenes that depict thoroughbred racing in America for their third annual exhibit.

The Museum says photo submissions can include racing scenes, portraits, both human and horse, whimsical, morning workouts, as well as retired racehorses, etc. It is up to the photographer to interpret the theme through their own creativity. Photos of the 2020 race season that depict changes brought about by the coronavirus pandemic from previous race seasons are also welcome.

Photos submitted for consideration need to be submitted by May 10, 2021. A panel of judges that represent both racing and arts communities will reportedly select the photos for the exhibit, which is set to open in November 2021 in the von Stade Gallery.

Applications are available at the Museum’s front desk and can also be downloaded from the Museum’s website. For additional information about the exhibit, contact Curator Victoria Reisman at VReisman@racingmuseum.net or (518) 514-0400 ext. 113.

The Museum says the second annual Photo Finish exhibit will remain on display in the von Stade Gallery through Jan. 31, 2021. The online exhibit will be available on the Museum website through Summer 2021 along with additional information about the Museum, including upcoming events.