SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Voters in more the two dozen Capital Region cities and towns are deciding who will run their municipalities. Mayor races are on the ballot in four local cities.

Perhaps the most contentious race is in Saratoga Springs. Three candidates are campaigning for the office that has been at the center of controversy and confrontation. But there are other issues facing the Spa City.

Republican John Safford is trying to unseat the democratic incumbent Ron Kim. When it comes to homelessness, Safford says he has the experience and the contacts to unify the city.

“The hope is that the homeless task force can kind of put everything together,” said Safford. Right now he says different people are doing different things but he adds, “I know all these people so I think I’m in a better position to put it all together and make it work.”

Safford is also taking on Chris Mathiesen, who lost to Kim in the June primary but is running on the One Saratoga party line. We sat down with Safford to discuss the issues facing the city of Saratoga Springs.