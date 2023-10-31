SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Voters in more the two dozen Capital Region cities and towns are deciding who will run their municipalities. Mayor races are on the ballot in four local cities.

Perhaps the most contentious race is in Saratoga Springs. Three candidates are campaigning for the office that has been at the center of controversy and confrontation.

Chris Mathiesen is trying to unseat current mayor Ron Kim. He lost to Kim in June’s democratic primary but decided to run in the November election on the One Saratoga party line.

Mathiesen is a former Saratoga Public Safety Commissioner. He says the problems with crime in the city aren’t only issues involving gun violence.

“We have had a problem with behavior downtown,” said Mathiesen. He adds, “We have had a problem late night in the Caroline Street area, the nightclub district with outrageous behavior.”

“I do advocate for an earlier last call,” said Mathiesen. “I think that would make a much more safe area downtown. It would reduce overtime expenses to the city.”

Mathiesen is running against Kim and republican John Safford. He sat down with News10 to discuss the issues facing Saratoga Springs.