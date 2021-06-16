Saratoga man pleads guilty to unemployment fraud

(Getty Images)

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A Saratoga Springs man pled guilty on Tuesday to misusing a social security number to get unemployment benefits, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Markhwan Berning, 37, was charged five months ago in December for false representation of a social security number and could get a maximum of five years in prison, three years parole, and up to a $250,000 fine.

The Department of Justice said Berning admitted he received unemployment benefits between May and July 2020, including federal COVID-19 related benefits, by presenting a fake social security number to the New York State Department of Labor.

 Berning is scheduled to be sentenced on October 16.

