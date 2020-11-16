Saratoga man charged after 72-year-old jogger injured in DWI accident

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Saratoga Springs man has been arrested after an alleged DWI incident left a 72-year-old jogger with head trauma and internal injuries. Patrick Phelan, 53, is accused of striking Andrew Fincke on the east shoulder of Ballston Avenue.

Police and first responders found Finke while responding to a personal injury call at 9 a.m. on Sunday. Because of his injuries, he was transported directly to Albany Medical Center from the scene.

Saratoga Police say witnesses at the scene provided information which led to Phelan being stopped while travelling down Broadway in the offending vehicle. Officers claim Phelan swerved out of his lane of travel, struck the 72-year-old and then left the scene of the accident.

Phelan is being charged with:

Second Degree Recklessly Causing Serious Physical Injury-Weapon/Instrument

Driving While Intoxicated First Offense

Operate Motor Vehicle With .08 of 1% Alcohol Or More In Blood first Offense

Aggravated DWI: Per Se-BAC .18 Of 1% Or More Alcohol In Blood

Operator Leave Scene Of Accident Resulting In Serious Injury

Equipment Violation: Broken Glass

Refusal To Take Breath Test

Police say additional charges are possible