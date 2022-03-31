SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- A Saratoga Springs man and his family are doing all they can to help Ukrainian refugees. Through efforts both locally and abroad, Adam Israel has been collecting donations, words of encouragement, using his family’s house in Poland to provide a place to stay for refugees fleeing war in their homeland, and sponsoring 25 women and children refugees.

Israel’s endeavor to help refugees, Letters of Hope for Ukraine, began on March 1. Since then, people from all over have asked how they can help and grown Israel’s efforts.

Israel just got back from Poland but will be leaving again soon to continue his mission. He will have two weeks with his wife, who is from Eastern Poland, and his two young children before going back to Poland for another three weeks.

“Most importantly, what I’m trying to do is bring some comfort to people who, up until a month ago, were living normal lives,” Israel said. Right now, he said he has no plans on stopping and will continue to help Ukrainian refugees.

In the short time it’s been going, Letters of Hope for Ukraine has garnered the support of local residents, and businesses but also from different states like Arizona, and Michigan. Israel said the group raised nearly $30,000 and collected more than 600 cards by March 22. Israel said he will walk through crowds of refugees handing out 20-30 cards to those who look like they need it.

Cristin Mason, Saratoga Springs, said she donated to Israel’s efforts but wanted to do more, so she started making yellow and blue bows to raise money. That was three weeks ago, now Mason is helping Israel with social media and working with others who want to help. “It’s such a pleasure to work with Adam because he’s doing amazing things.”

During his time in Poland Israel has picked up refugees from the Ukraine/Poland border and found them a place to stay, delivered food, medical supplies, hygiene products, bicycles, and toys for kids like soccer balls, scooters, and stuff for arts and crafts. His goal is to eventually drive refugees back to Ukraine.

“I’m here to support them until I can drive them home. I really want to drive them home.”

Cards for Letters of Hope for Ukraine can be dropped off at The Inn at Saratoga through Sunday, April 10. A donation of $20 is suggested but cards without a donation are accepted as well. Cards with a donation should be clearly marked. All cards can be sent to: The Inn at Saratoga C/O Letters of Hope for Ukraine, 231 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, N.Y. 12866.