Saratoga still looking for Code Blue shelter site

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The challenge of finding a site for a Code Blue shelter in Saratoga continues.

The most recent proposal came from the Presbyterian New England Congregational Church on Circular St, and the use of their Nolan House, which currently serves as an overflow shelter.

Neighbors of the church were not happy about the prospect, with a sign being hung on the church door that read “drug dealers, perverts, nut jobs, (expletive) birds, sex offenders, all are welcome!” The sign has since been removed.

Other signs appeared near the church, including one on a home across the street thanking Mayor Meg Kelly and Commissioner Michele Madigan for ultimately not going through with the Nolan House proposal. The mayor was not available for comment.

According to a press release, Saratoga is now considering sites outside of the city for a Code Blue shelter.

One homeless man sitting outside the soup kitchen next to the Nolan House has a message for those who don’t want him in their neighborhood.

“They need to swallow their ego and their pride and actually look at a person for who they are,” he said, “not what they look like.”